(Adds comments from plaintiffs' lawyer, details about lawsuit)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 4 Oil traders have reached a
$16.5 million settlement of a U.S. class action lawsuit accusing
Arcadia Petroleum Ltd, its Parnon Energy unit and two traders of
illegally manipulating the price of crude oil in early 2008.
The preliminary settlement was filed late Wednesday night in
Manhattan federal court and requires court approval.
It resolves charges that the companies, Arcadia trader
Nicholas Wildgoose and Parnon trader James Dyer violated federal
antitrust and commodities laws by using futures and options to
benefit financially from an artificial crude oil shortage they
created at a key hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.
None of the defendants admitted wrongdoing.
The settlement came after the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission last August imposed a $13 million civil fine against
them in a related case, and limited Parnon's ability to trade
oil for three years.
According to a filing in the class action, an expert for the
plaintiffs estimated that up to $1.05 billion of damages could
be proven at trial.
But the plaintiffs' lawyers found "significant risks" to
further litigation, including the need to establish liability
and damages, and the potential difficulty of collecting damages
from the defendants, several of which are foreign.
Christopher Lovell, a partner at Lovell Stewart Halebian
Jacobson representing the plaintiffs, said the $16.5 million
settlement was "reasonable" in light of such risks.
Arcadia is based in the United Kingdom, and controlled by
John Fredriksen, who is worth $10.4 billion according to Forbes
magazine. Wildgoose is also from the United Kingdom, and Dyer
from Australia.
Timothy Carey, a Winston & Strawn partner representing the
defendants, was unavailable for comment.
In the class action, traders said that in early 2008, as oil
prices were nearing $100 a barrel, the defendants amassed huge
crude oil positions to create a sense of tight supply, and then
sold out of contracts to benefit from higher prices.
The defendants later allegedly entered "short" positions to
benefit from falling prices, and then dumped oil they had
amassed back onto the market, causing prices to crash.
The settlement covers traders in New York Mercantile
Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange light sweet crude oil
(WTI) futures and options from Jan. 1 to May 15, 2008.
Much of the settlement may cover litigation costs. The
plaintiffs' lawyers plan to seek up to $5.5 million for fees,
and up to $4.6 million for expenses, a court filing shows.
The case is In re: Crude Oil Commodity Futures Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
11-03600.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Paul
Simao, Bernard Orr)