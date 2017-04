NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. crude oil futures pared gains on Thursday after oil services firm Genscape reported a large build in crude stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point, traders said.

U.S. crude futures fell nearly 1.6 percent, hovering over $50 a barrel, in the 15 minutes after the data was reported at 10:00am EST (1500 GMT). Cushing stocks rose 3.2 million barrels to 47.4 million barrels, Genscape reported. (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)