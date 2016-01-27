* Says conditions for oil industry deteriorated dramatically
* Industry cannot function with $50 or $40/barrel - Hall
* Conditions ripe for a rebound as supply falls loom - Hall
* Astenbeck's 2015 fund performance down over 35 pct
* Just 1 pct of spare capacity to deal with disruption -
Hall
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 After a 2015 that famed oil
bull Andrew Hall said "wasn't much fun" because of plunging
crude prices, the chief of Astenbeck Commodities says the market
is ripe for a jump as producers operate near maximum capacity
while supply risks rise.
Hall's Astenbeck Commodities Fund suffered a more than 35
percent drop in 2015 as bullish bets on oil took a hit, pulling
its total assets under management to $2.1 billion, according to
company documents.
"Last year wasn't much fun for anyone investing in
commodities... An uncertain macro-economic climate and a
strengthening dollar provided strong headwinds which, combined
with moderately oversupplied markets, drove prices to
multi-decade lows," he said in a letter to investors this month.
Despite analyst forecasts for crude to fall as low as $10 a
barrel, Hall said that conditions were in place for a rebound.
"Conditions for the oil industry have deteriorated
dramatically in the past five months... The oil industry cannot
function with $50 oil, let alone sub $40 oil," he said.
Crude has fallen by 40 percent in the last five
months to around $30, and its price is more than 70 percent
below mid-2014 when the rout began.
"The simple fact is that the accepted oil narrative has
become uniformly negative," he said. "Prices will eventually
have to move to a level that creates supply rather than destroys
it.... We believe that price to be well above current levels."
Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie estimates projects worth
$170 billion would be deferred or cancelled between 2016 and
2020, bringing the total since 2014 to $380 billion.
BIG RISKS, LITTLE SPARE CAPACITY
Hall said that one of the main drivers for a price jump
could be that spare capacity had fallen to as little as 1
percent of global consumption just as there were rising risks of
supply disruptions.
"Iraq, Nigeria, Venezuela or for that matter any of the oil
exporting countries... are now wrestling with severely depressed
oil revenues and the impact of this on restive populations," he
said, adding that escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and
Iran also added significant upside risk to the crude price.
Barring sudden disruptions, Hall said that the market would
take longer to rebalance, largely because of a slowing global
economy and ongoing high production.
He estimated oversupply in 2015 averaged about 800,000
barrels per day (bpd), below other analyst estimates which go as
high as 2 million bpd.
For 2016, Hall expected production outside the Organization
of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to fall by around 1
million bpd, led by a decline in U.S. output.
"Rising interest rates and widening credit spreads are
making it much harder for indebted oil producers to fund their
activities," he said
Within OPEC, Hall expected "production will rise somewhat",
mainly from Iran, which has been allowed a full return to oil
markets after sanctions were lifted.
(Editing by Ed Davies)