By Libby George
| ANTWERP, Belgium
ANTWERP, Belgium Jan 26 Oil markets will fail
to balance until as late as 2017, industry figures said on
Tuesday, as increased production from OPEC offsets any decline
from unconventional sources of crude.
Record stock builds in crude and oil products will continue
through the bulk of 2016, David Fyfe, Gunvor's head of market
research and analysis, and Richard de Caux, head of refining
economics with BP, said at the Platts Middle Distillates
Conference in Antwerp.
"We believe the balance between supply and demand will
return early next year and (will) gradually draw down the
massive inventory surplus over the next year to two years," De
Caux said.
BP estimates that global oil stocks grew by 600 million to
700 million barrels in 2015, and de Caux said more was likely to
flow into tanks worldwide through 2016.
Even as oil from unconventional sources, such as U.S. shale,
was expected to fall this year, de Caux and Fyfe warned that
production increases by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries would outweigh the expected decline.
In 2015, OPEC pumped an extra 1-1.5 million barrels per day
(bpd), with most of the increase from Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
This year, the removal of international sanctions against Iran
will enable it to return largely unfettered to oil export
markets.
"If you do get any incremental production increase from OPEC
- read Iran - you're going to sustain stock builds," Fyfe said.
He added that as a result, it would be a "considerable number of
months before we start edging higher" on prices.
While current prices are what de Caux described as an
"extended aberration", both said $100 a barrel was unlikely to
return consistently in the near term, given the efficiencies and
cost cuts the oil industry had undertaken while prices sank.
However, by 2020, once demand had risen to match production,
and higher-cost producers had fallen away, both warned that
spare capacity worldwide could quickly become a problem.
"The Saudis have just 2 million bpd in spare capacity. In a
90-92 million bpd market, 1 million bpd of spare capacity isn't
much," Fyfe said, adding "we're going to see a lot of choppiness
and volatility to the upside".
