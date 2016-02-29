SINGAPORE/NEW YORK Feb 29 As oil traders have
learned time and again, picking a bottom in today's glutted
market can be a fool's game. Just when prices start to rebound -
as they have since mid-February - a wave of renewed bearishness
can smack them back down.
While traders still see large risks to the downside as an
overhang in production of 1 million to 2 million barrels of
crude every day has left storage sites around the world filled
to their rims, some first signs of recovery are emerging. This
includes a double-hammer technical pattern, occurring on this
year's leap day no less, which analysts say is a strong market
indicator for higher prices.
1) DOUBLE HAMMER: TRADERS CHANGE THEIR MIND
Ringing in 2016's leap day, there are hints that sentiment in
oil markets is getting more bullish. The number of bets, or
net-short positions, on U.S. crude contracts falling has dropped
over 17 percent since mid-February to its lowest level in 2016.
At the same time, traders have boosted bullish bets on oil,
raising net-long positions by nearly 16 percent. Technical
indicators on the monthly U.S. crude candlestick chart even
point to a so-called "double hammer" pattern, candlesticks with
fat heads and long tails, for January and February. The pattern
typically signals a bullish reversal. "A second hammer seems to
be forming... in addition to the first hammer of last month,"
said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao, adding: "The downtrend
... could be reversing."
2) NEW CARS EVERYWHERE
Falling crude means gasoline and diesel drops as well, so
consumers worldwide are filling up and driving more. Motor fuel
demand in North America and Europe is at or near record highs,
and car sales are healthy. But, the real demand boost is coming
from Asia, where some 2.5 million new cars hit the market in
China every month. India, long a laggard of oil demand, has just
pipped Japan as Asia's number two oil importer. Together, China
and India are on track to overtake the United States as the top
oil consumer.
3) PUMP THAT SHALE, OR NOT
The United States is still pumping near-record volumes of crude,
despite the price slump. But the strain is starting to show.
U.S. drilling activity has now dropped for 10 straight weeks and
is at the lowest since December 2009. As a result, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) expects U.S. production to
fall by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year.
4) ARMY OF OIL ZOMBIES
U.S. oil companies are feeling the strain and many, known as
"zombies", have stopped pumping as they wait out the downturn,
saving cash and paying off what debt they can. Banks threaten to
cut credit lines, sending companies under and cutting output
capacity.
5) YOU DON'T SPEND, YOU DON'T GET
If any one thing points to the dangers of a supply shortfall in
the future, it's a lack of investment. As famed oil bull Andrew
Hall said earlier this year, when prices had slumped to their
lowest level since 2003: "Prices will eventually have to move to
a level that creates supply rather than destroys it." That point
may have to come soon, with energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie
estimating that $380 billion worth of planned oil and gas
projects have been postponed or cancelled since 2014 in one of
the biggest cost-cutting measures ever.
6) SAUDIS BLINK?
After a year of racing to pump for global market share which
sent prices crashing, OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia and
non-OPEC production giant Russia are now talking about freezing
output at January levels. Keeping output near record levels
would do little to reduce the global glut, but it might stop it
from ballooning further. The problem is fitting Iran into the
picture, as the country has promised to boost output to
pre-sanctions levels after they were lifted in January.
Unsurprisingly, Tehran called the proposal that would freeze
Russian and Saudi production around 10 million bpd while Iran
would have to do with a mere 1 million bpd "laughable."
7) FOG OF WAR
When the specter of supply-disruptive conflict looms, skittish
traders look to buy oil. With Iraq and Syria in disarray, Saudi
Arabia bombing Yemen, and Russia embroiled in conflict in both
Ukraine and Syria, there is plenty to watch. Struggling with
high spending and tumbling revenues, risk analysts are also
keeping a keen eye on stability in Venezuela, Nigeria, Angola
and Algeria. Compounding the risk, the amount of available spare
OPEC oil capacity that could compensate for any sudden shortage
is little more than 1.25 million bpd, the lowest since before
the global financial crisis in 2008, according to the EIA.
