Nov 28 Crude oil prices tumbled further in Friday afternoon trade, with U.S. crude down $6 a barrel to below $68 and benchmark Brent off $1 at under $72, as bearish sentiment pushed the market lower.

"There are no really new headlines moving the market, just people reacting I think to all sorts of headlines that the norm oil for oil is below $60," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors in Hollow Way, New York.

Russia's most powerful oil official, Igor Sechin, said oil prices could hit $60 or below by the end of the first half of next year. Options market data showed speculators betting on $65 Brent by early next year.

(Reporting By Barani Krishnan)