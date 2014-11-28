Nov 28 Crude oil prices tumbled further in
Friday afternoon trade, with U.S. crude down $6 a barrel
to below $68 and benchmark Brent off $1 at under $72, as
bearish sentiment pushed the market lower.
"There are no really new headlines moving the market, just
people reacting I think to all sorts of headlines that the norm
oil for oil is below $60," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at
Tyche Capital Advisors in Hollow Way, New York.
Russia's most powerful oil official, Igor Sechin, said oil
prices could hit $60 or below by the end of the first half of
next year. Options market data showed speculators betting on $65
Brent by early next year.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan)