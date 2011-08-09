LONDON Aug 9 Oil bounced higher on Tuesday, mirroring gains from equities, with analysts saying that investors were hoping for hints from the Federal Reserve that it might take steps to boost the economy.

By 1244 GMT, Brent crude LCOc1 was $1.51 higher at $105.31 a barrel after it touched the session's high of $105.95. U.S. crude CLc1 gained $1 to $82.31 after reaching as high as $83.05.

Fed policymakers meet on Tuesday and a statement, due at 2:15 p.m EDT (1915 GMT), will be closely examined.

The U.S. central bank is not expected to launch any massive new program to help asset prices, but hopes that it may indicate that there will be some support helped riskier assets, analysts said. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)