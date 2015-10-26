(Adds details and further comment)
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE Oct 26 Crude oil prices could drop
sharply lower as refined product storage sites come close to
maximum capacity, further adding to a glut that has already seen
crude prices fall by more than half since June 2014, Goldman
Sachs said.
Although "tank tops" - a term referring to storage
capacities hitting their maximum - were unlikely, Goldman said
that inventories were already "too close for comfort", bearing
the potential for a sharp fall in crude prices.
"Distillate storage utilization in the U.S. and Europe is
nearing historically high levels, following near record refinery
utilization, only modest demand growth (especially relative to
gasoline), and increased imports from the East on refinery
expansion and Chinese exports," Goldman Sachs said.
"This raises the spectre of 1998 (and) 2009 when distillate
storage hit capacity, pushing runs and crude oil prices sharply
lower," it added in its note to clients.
Crude oil prices have fallen by almost 60 percent since June
last year, with production from producers in the Middle East,
Russia and North America consistently above global demand.
As a result, Goldman said it did not expect oil markets to
re-balance next year, a term used to describe a market in which
supplies and demand are at similar levels.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)