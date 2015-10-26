SINGAPORE Oct 26 Crude oil prices could drop sharply lower as refined product storage sites come close to maximum capacity, further adding to a glut that has already seen crude prices fall by more than half since June 2014, Goldman Sachs said.

"Distillate storage utilization in the U.S. and Europe is nearing historically high levels, following near record refinery utilization, only modest demand growth (especially relative to gasoline), and increased imports from the East on refinery expansion and Chinese exports," Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients.

"This raises the spectre of 1998 (and) 2009 when distillate storage hit capacity, pushing runs and crude oil prices sharply lower," it added.

Crude oil prices have fallen by almost 60 percent since June last year, with production from producers in the Middle East, Russia and North America consistently above global demand. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Tom Hogue)