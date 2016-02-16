LONDON Feb 16 Brent crude oil futures
pared gains on Tuesday after Qatar's energy minister said his
country had agreed to freeze output at January's levels,
together with Saudi Arabia, Russia and Venezuela.
Brent crude futures were last up 48 cents at $33.87
a barrel at 0907 GMT, having fallen back from a session high of
$35.55 earlier.
Qatari energy minister Mohammad bin Saleh al-Sada said the
joint decision was contingent on other major producers following
suit.
"It's really the first supply management decision taken
since November 2014, so even though there will be some that will
try to discount it and say it's not a cut, it's a change. It is
a big change in policy," Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob
said.
Oil prices have fallen by more than 70 percent in the past
20 months, driven down by near-record production both from OPEC
and from non-members of the cartel, such as Russia.
