* Proposed freeze would hold output at January levels
* Investors doubt move would create supply deficit
* Market suggests investors expect long period of low prices
(Updates to add Iran comment, price reaction, includes graphic)
By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, Feb 17 The oil world has been shaken
this week by some of the biggest producers agreeing to freeze
their output at January levels to contain a supply glut and
prevent a further slide in prices, but markets show investors
doubt this tactic will work.
Oil ministers of top exporter Saudi Arabia, Qatar and
Venezuela, together with non-OPEC member Russia, said after
meeting in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday they had agreed
to keep output unchanged from January, provided other big guns
followed suit.
Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates said they would
observe a freeze, on condition enough other large exporters did
the same.
The wild card is Iran, returning to the markets after years
of sanctions, which has said it will resist any such curbs and
stick to its pledge to increase production by 1 million barrels
per day in the next 6-12 months.
Oil ministers from Iran, Venezuela, Iraq and Qatar met in
Tehran on Wednesday and Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said
his country welcomed the decision by OPEC and non-OPEC oil
producers to keep a "ceiling" on output.
But Zanganeh did not explicitly say whether Iran would keep
its own output at its January level.
Tellingly, the longer end of the Brent futures price curve
suggests that, for now, investors doubt that any such freeze
would tilt the market into a supply deficit any time soon.
The proposal aims to stem a 70 percent fall in the oil price
over the last 20 months, after U.S. shale oil output and
near-record production from OPEC and other major producers such
as Russia created one of the largest global surpluses of modern
times.
IRAN TALKS LIFT PRICES
Benchmark Brent futures prices rose by nearly 5
percent from Tuesday's close to above $34 a barrel by 1615 GMT
following the Tehran talks.
"Doha may have ended in an agreement but it opens up more
questions than it answers. All the meeting has done is highlight
the difficulties in reaching any agreement. The market needs a
cut, not a production freeze," David Hufton, an analyst at
broker PVM Oil Associates, said.
In January, OPEC and Russia, the world's largest producer,
were already pumping at or near record highs.
The premium for oil in a year's time compared with oil for
immediate delivery briefly spiked to nearly $9 a barrel on
Tuesday, after the announcement, only to be winched back to a
four-month low around $6.
The larger the premium, the greater the expectation among
investors that the supply of oil will be less plentiful in
future and the gap right now is at its narrowest since October
2015.
Further out, investors do not expect the oil price to trade
far above $40 a barrel even by December next year.
The December 2017 Brent futures contract trades at a
premium of just over $10 to the front month April contract.
Even if the major producers did agree to freeze or cut
production, nimble U.S. shale producers could take advantage by
boosting output to replace any fall in supply.
Some analysts believe the major producers, which can produce
at low cost, may be better off putting up with a period of low
prices to drive higher-cost competitors out of business.
"A sizeable, visible and lasting cut would clearly send a
bullish signal to markets - in the short-term. But given U.S.
shale players' ability to bounce back, and U.S. investors'
desire to pounce amid a dearth of other opportunities, this
could quickly re-stimulate production, and prices could arguably
stay lower in the medium-term in this case," analysts JBC said
in a note.
(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Graphic by Stephen Culp; Editing
by Adrian Croft)