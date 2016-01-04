HOUSTON Jan 4 U.S. "stripper well" operators,
the nation's smallest oil producers seen as most likely to
succumb to the crude price slump, are hanging in tough, reducing
the chances of near-term production cuts needed to rebalance the
domestic oil market.
The conventional wisdom is that "strippers" would be the
first to fold in the face of oil's slide below $40 given their
tiny size - some may pump as little as few hundred dollars'
worth of oil a day - limited access to capital and high costs
compared with bigger, more efficient shale producers.
Yet interviews with executives and experts show those
smallest, often family-owned, businesses are also among the most
resourceful, keeping the oil flowing even as prices near 11-year
lows and a growing number of their wells lose money.
While hopes for a rebound are fading, "strippers" are doing
everything they can to keep their "nodding donkey" pumps working
so they can hold on to land leases that give them access to oil
reserves.
"The small operators of the stripper wells are pretty
resilient," says Mike Cantrell, head of the National Stripper
Well Association. "They've always made it through and will still
make it through."
Stripper wells pump no more than 15 barrels of oil per day
but together over 400,000 wells scattered across the nation's
oilfields produce over a tenth of U.S. oil output, enough to
affect the market supply-demand balance and prices.
Drawing analogies to the 1980s oil slump, some analysts had
warned that half of stripper wells could shut if crude prices
held below $40 a barrel, helping ease the supply glut and
possibly underpinning the prices.
The tenacity of the stripper well producers is challenging
that view.
For example, Nelson Wood who runs Wood Energy, a family
business founded by his parents more than 60 years ago, has laid
off 14 of his 32 employees and closed 10 of 150 wells in the
Illinois Basin, but so far the production is down only 4
percent.
He may have to shut more wells, based on electricity, labor,
maintenance and salt water disposal costs, but said one key
concern was meeting the requirements of oil and gas mineral
rights.
"We run some wells at a loss to keep the lease active," he
said.
POSTAGE AND INSURANCE
To be sure, many of these mom-and-pop shops have already cut
production to conserve cash and the longer oil prices remain
low, the harder it will be for them to keep pumping.
Darlene Wallace, who inherited her company Columbus Oil
after the passing of her husband over a decade ago, has shut in
four of her 25 wells in Oklahoma, cutting about a third of
production, and is now focusing on overhead costs.
Wallace says she has done everything from getting rid of a
postage machine, which saves just $300 a year, to asking her
three employees to cover 20 percent of their health insurance
costs, which she estimates could result in annual savings of
$10,000.
"I hate to do that to my employees, but we're all going to
have to cut back," Wallace says.
Some stripper operators are even deferring necessary
maintenance, others are turning to temporary workers to cut
employment costs. Many are so small that their owners can roll
up their sleeves and do the work themselves if necessary.
The stripper well operators who spoke with Reuters said many
of their peers are taking similar measures to survive.
Ponderosa Advisors, a Denver-based energy, agriculture and
water consultancy, reckons debt-free companies can cover their
operating costs even with oil below $35 a barrel. Some produce
at a cost as low as $18.
That means prices can fall further before any major
shut-ins.
In the meantime, many stripper operators are maneuvering
carefully around clauses in their lease agreements to stay in
the business. Most can only turn off their wells for a brief
period without losing their rights.
In Texas, for example, the cessation period for which a well
can get idled without the operator losing the lease is typically
60 to 90 days, according to Richard Hemingway Jr., head of the
oil and gas practice at law firm Thompson & Knight.
"I have clients that are masters at working that," he said,
referring to a technique in the industry known as
"stop-cocking," where producers wait until the very final day of
the cessation period before turning back on production.
Ken Hunter of Vaquero Energy, a stripper well company with
several hundred wells in California, says in some cases
operators may chose to produce from just a single well on a
lease that includes up to 10 to remain in compliance.
Such techniques could lead to deeper production cuts if the
crude downturn persists, but as long as stripper producers keep
their leases they should be able to crank up output again once
prices recover.
"We could easily fill the void with production from
incremental drilling as soon as the price rebounds to even $50,"
according to Bernadette Johnson, a Managing Partner at Ponderosa
Advisors.
