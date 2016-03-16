By Barani Krishnan
| NEW YORK, March 16
NEW YORK, March 16 Options-related volatility in
U.S. crude oil has sunk to its lowest since January as investors
have returned to the sidelines after scrambling to protect their
positions as futures prices rallied off 12-year lows hit last
month.
Implied volatility in U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate
(WTI) market fell below 45 percent on Wednesday, down
from a seven-year high above 78 percent on Feb. 12 when WTI was
trading at around $35 to $26.
The Chicago Board Options Exchange Oil Volatility Index,
based off moves in the U.S. Oil exchange traded fund, is
at its lowest since Nov. 11.
"Even if you don't necessarily think the market's bottomed,
you can have a degree of confidence that we're in a much more
sideways pattern, the downward momentum has dissipated and
pressure is off implied volatility," said John Saucer, analyst
at Houston's Mobius Risk Group.
Average daily volumes in U.S. crude options have fallen by a
fifth from January levels, data shows, with prices closer to $40
now.
Options volume in WTI peaked at 347,868 contracts on Feb. 11
when U.S. crude prices hit a 2003 low of $26.05 a barrel,
according to CME Group which runs the New York Mercantile
Exchange where WTI trades. As of March 15, the volume had
dropped to 182,261.
On the average, January options activity logged 235,611
contracts for WTI and February 201,130. March-to-date, the
average was 193,273.
WTI prices surged almost 6 percent on Wednesday to settle at
$38.46 a barrel. If the rally continues, options activity could
pick up again as oil producers enter the market in greater
numbers to hedge crude sales, brokers said.
Since the 12-year low hit last month, WTI futures were
fetching around $40 for the balance of 2016 and nearly
$44 for calendar 2017 as producers saw chance to lock
in after a near 2-year selloff that drove prices down from highs
above $100.
"I would expect to see a little more activity from these
levels onward as producers seek hedges at $45 and above," said
Michael Korn, options broker with Sweet Futures in Chicago.
Thomson Reuters data showed investors piled into April call
options to buy WTI at a strike price of $38 a barrel, which
expired on Wednesday at 46 cents below the settlement price.
In puts to sell, the largest volume was in the strike price
of $37.
(Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)