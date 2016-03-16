(Adds Wednesday price rise, money managers raising bullish bets on U.S. crude, paragraphs 8, 9)

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, March 16 Options-related volatility in U.S. crude oil has sunk to its lowest since January, with investors returning to the sidelines after scrambling to protect their positions as futures prices rallied off 12-year lows hit last month.

Implied volatility in U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) market have fallen below 45 percent, down from a seven-year high above 78 percent in February, when WTI was trading at around $35 to $26.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange Oil Volatility Index, based off moves in the U.S. Oil exchange traded fund, is at its lowest since November.

"Even if you don't necessarily think the market's bottomed, you can have a degree of confidence that we're in a much more sideways pattern, the downward momentum has dissipated and pressure is off implied volatility," said John Saucer, analyst at Houston's Mobius Risk Group.

Average daily volumes in U.S. crude options have also fallen by a fifth from January, data shows, with prices closer to $40 now.

Options volume in WTI peaked at 347,868 contracts on Feb. 11 when U.S. crude prices hit a 2003 low of $26.05 a barrel, according to CME Group which runs the New York Mercantile Exchange where WTI trades. As of March 15, the volume had dropped to 182,261.

On the average, January options activity logged 235,611 contracts for WTI and February 201,130. March-to-date, the average was 193,273.

WTI prices surged almost 6 percent on Wednesday to settle at $38.46 a barrel, reacting to a planned freeze in output by major oil producers and a favorable U.S. interest rate outlook.

Money managers have also raised bullish bets on the market the past three weeks.

If the rally continues, brokers said, options activity could pick up again as oil producers enter the market in greater numbers to hedge crude sales, brokers said.

Since the 12-year low hit last month, WTI futures were fetching around $40 for the balance of 2016 and nearly $44 for calendar 2017 as producers locked in after a near 2-year selloff that drove prices down from above $100.

"I would expect to see a little more activity from these levels onward as producers seek hedges at $45 and above," said Michael Korn, options broker with Sweet Futures in Chicago.

Thomson Reuters data showed investors piled into April call options to buy WTI at a strike price of $38 a barrel, which expired on Wednesday at 46 cents below the settlement price.

In puts to sell, the largest volume was in the strike price of $37. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)