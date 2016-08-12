SINGAPORE Aug 12 Best known for diving, lagoons
and the island that gave the world the name for the bikini
swimsuit, the Marshall Islands is now gaining attention as a
top-five destination for U.S. crude exports despite the lack of
a refinery to process the oil.
The shipments to the Marshall Islands, a tiny atoll nation
in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, are a quirk of U.S.
regulations, providing a vivid example of how traders carry out
arbitrage opportunities and how fuel is supplied to some of the
world's most remote regions.
Since the removal of restrictions on exporting U.S. crude in
December 2015, the oil has gone to a rising number of countries,
with an average monthly volume of over 500,000 barrels per day
(bpd), according to figures from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA) published this week.
Among the top takers of U.S. crude are the Netherlands,
Japan and Italy. But, ahead of France, at number five comes the
Marshall Islands.
"The Marshall Islands... is the fifth-largest non-Canadian
destination for U.S. crude oil exports in 2016, averaging 14,000
barrels per day," the EIA said.
They are an unlikely destination for crude exports, with a
population of 50,000, located in the middle of the Pacific to
the west of Hawaii and to the east of the Federated States of
Micronesia.
The Marshalls are best known for being a major shipping
registry, a diving paradise, and for the Bikini Atoll where
dozens of U.S. nuclear bombs were tested in the 1940s and the
1950s. French designer Louis Reard used the island's name for
his two-piece swimsuit that he released in 1946 to capitalize on
the explosive connection.
The EIA says that the U.S. oil is unlikely to remain in the
Marshall Islands.
"With no refineries, the Marshall Islands are unlikely the
final destination, but rather may be the location of
ship-to-ship transfers for delivery to destinations in Asia, or
a point at which a cargo of crude oil would await a buyer in
Asia," the agency said.
Traders said that the U.S. fuel mostly came from Hawaii and
spread across the many tiny inhabited islands of the Pacific.
Other suppliers of fuel to the vast but sparsely populated
region are Japan and South Korea.
Shipping data in Thomson Reuters Eikon showed that around a
dozen small oil tankers ship fuel between Pacific Islands like
the Marshall Islands, neighbouring Micronesia, Kiribati, and
also Papua New Guinea.
Traders said that the Marshall Islands were also being used
to comply with U.S. regulations requiring exporters to specify a
destination for their goods, even if in some cases the final
destination changes en route due to arbitrage opportunities.
The top destination of U.S. crude exports is another, small
little-known country: Curacao, a Caribbean island state of
150,000 people.
To oil traders, however, Curacao is well known, as it has
been home to a large refinery for almost 100 years.
(Editing by Christian Schmollinger)