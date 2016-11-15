* Supply of virtually every key grade in region up in last
year
* Low freight rates, fierce competition unleash unusual
flows
* Crude shipments towards Med up 2 mln bpd in past year
By Amanda Cooper and Olga Yagova
LONDON/MOSCOW, Nov 15 The Mediterranean is
rapidly becoming the world's most oversupplied oil market, as
exports from OPEC heavyweights Iraq and Iran, rising star
Kazakhstan and the return of Libyan crude force traders to get
creative in marketing their barrels.
Supply of virtually every key grade of crude in the region
has increased in the last year, in spite of the benchmark oil
price struggling to hold above $45 a barrel and showing
a year-on-year loss of over 10 percent.
Low freight rates and fierce competition for buyers have
unleashed unusual trade flows of Mediterranean crude and
prompted some producers to get creative with blending to expand
their client base.
Looking at combined exports of major grades from OPEC
members Iran, Algeria and Libya, together with those from
non-OPEC producers Russia and Kazakhstan, shipments of crude
towards the Mediterranean have grown by some 2 million barrels
per day (bpd) over the past year, according to Reuters
calculations.
"The Med is becoming one of the world's most oversupplied
markets and volumes will have to move out of the region," one
veteran Med crude trader said.
Exports of CPC Blend, a light, sweet crude, rose to 1.0
million bpd in October, compared with an average of 600,000 bpd
in recent years, largely driven by the first shipments from
Kazakhstan's Kashagan field.
As Kashagan is ramping up output, CPC will be shipping
around 1.4 million bpd in the next few years.
It is not the first time that the Mediterranean market has
become oversupplied. Excess barrels have occasionally travelled
outside the region to Asia and North America.
Industry sources, however, say cargoes are now travelling
much further.
Reuters data shows a vessel with Algerian Saharan crude
sailing as far as Australia and Cuba, while trader Glencore
booked a cargo of Libyan crude for the 20,000-km (12,500-mile)
trip to Hawaii and Sweden bought Kurdish oil for the first time.
CPC is up against the return of Iranian and Libyan barrels,
which had been frozen out of the market by international
sanctions in the case of the former, and civil unrest and
violence in the case of the latter.
Iran returned as a global exporter in January this year,
increasing its exports of oil and ultra-light condensate to near
five-year highs of 2.56 million bpd in October, from 1.07
million bpd in the same month of 2015.
Iraq ramped up exports to 3.89 million bpd in October from
around 2.7 million bpd a year earlier, although most of its
shipments abroad tend to head to Asia.
URALS IS THE NEW BLACK
Libyan output has virtually doubled to just shy of 600,000
bpd in the last two months and most of that total is exported.
Russia, OPEC's largest rival, has increased overall crude
output to post-Soviet highs above 11 million bpd and a growing
chunk of this has flooded into the Med all the way from the
Baltic thanks to cheap freight rates.
Reuters data shows shipments of Russian crude from the Black
Sea port of Novorossisk to the Mediterranean have remained
largely steady in the year to date, compared with last year,
while those from the Baltic have risen by 12 percent.
With its diversified pipeline infrastructure, Russia can
send crude to the Mediterranean, the Baltic, China and the
Pacific. Landlocked Kazakhstan has only one major option for
rising supplies - the CPC pipeline to the Mediterranean - unless
it expands an existing pipeline to China.
Traders say they anticipate that more refiners will try to
blend CPC with other grades - such as Iraq's heavier Basrah
crude - for Asian customers as one potential way of draining the
glut.
But that strategy is not easy to implement given the amount
of mercaptan - a harmless, pungent gas - in CPC.
"You have certain refineries in Italy ... which forbid
refining CPC due to the proximity of the beaches and its awful
smell," one veteran trader said.
Also boosting Med exporters is a narrowing of the premium of
Brent oil over Dubai crude DUB-EFS-1M, which acts as a
benchmark for Asian-based buyers, to its smallest in a year at
around $2.05 a barrel. That move gives Brent-linked crudes such
as Urals or Saharan an edge in Asia.
(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Julia Payne;
Editing by Dale Hudson)