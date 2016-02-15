LONDON Feb 15 Saudi Arabian oil minister Ali al-Naimi was heading to Qatari capital Doha for previously undisclosed talks with his Venezuelan and Qatari counterparts, sources familiar with the meeting told Reuters on Monday.

The meeting was the latest sign of renewed efforts by OPEC members to try to tackle - possibly together with non-OPEC producers - one of the worst oil gluts in history, which has pushed oil prices to the lowest in more than a decade. (Reporting by OPEC team; editing by Adrian Croft)