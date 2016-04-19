(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
analyst. The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 18 Saudi Arabia's decision to
scupper negotiations on a coordinated oil output freeze in Doha
on Sunday seems to confirm a significant shift in the kingdom's
oil policy.
For decades, the kingdom has insisted it does not wield oil
as a diplomatic weapon, but at the weekend it did just that as
part of an intensifying conflict with Iran. ("Saudi-Iran
tensions scupper deal to freeze oil output", Reuters, April 17)
The kingdom's position on Iranian oil production has
steadily hardened over the course of the last year and at the
weekend it reached its logical conclusion.
Saudi Arabia will not accept any constraints on its output,
even freezing at record levels, unless Iran agrees to similar
controls, which it has rejected until production has reached
pre-sanctions levels.
By insisting on this hard-line position, Saudi Arabia
ensured the talks would fail, and the kingdom seems comfortable
with the outcome. Diplomatic strategy seems to have trumped oil
market considerations.
Saudi Arabia would rather have a lower oil price and lower
revenues for all producers, including itself, rather than reach
a production agreement that would deliver increased income to
its arch-rival across the Gulf.
GULF RIVALRY
Iran has reiterated for more than a year that it intends to
increase production to pre-sanctions levels before it will
consider any restraint to help stabilise prices, a position that
most other oil producers have quietly accepted.
Boosting oil exports and revenues in exchange for controls
on its nuclear activities was the centrepiece of the deal
between Iran and the permanent members of the United Nations
Security Council reached in July 2015.
Saudi Arabia has consistently opposed the nuclear deal
fearing that it will strengthen Iran economically and allow it
to increase funding for proxy conflicts in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq
and Yemen.
Until recently, however, the kingdom's oil policy appeared
to be in the hands of technocrats in the petroleum ministry and
Aramco, rather than be run as a branch of foreign policy.
Saudi officials privately cast doubt on whether Iran would
be able to increase its exports as rapidly as it claimed once
sanctions were lifted.
But the official line was that growing world oil demand
would help the market accommodate extra Iranian crude without
any need for output restraint by other producers.
ROAD TO A DEAL
By the end of 2015, it was clear the Saudi strategy of
maintaining production and allowing low prices to drive
high-cost producers out of business was working more slowly than
originally expected.
Amid pressure from some of the weaker members of OPEC in
Latin America and Africa, as well as Russia, the Saudis
reluctantly and provisionally agreed to an output freeze in
February 2016.
At Saudi insistence, the agreement between Saudi Arabia,
Russia, Venezuela and Qatar, was conditional on adherence by
other major oil producers.
So over the last two months, an intensive round of diplomacy
assembled a large group of OPEC and non-OPEC producers
representing 50 million barrels per day of production, more than
half the world total.
Sixteen oil-producing nations sent representatives to the
summit in Doha meant to conclude a deal on a production freeze.
Even if it had been successfully concluded, the draft
agreement would have been weak. It would not have removed actual
barrels from the market but it was meant to offer symbolic
support to prices by encouraging hedge funds to focus on the
gradual rebalancing of the underlying physical market.
HARDENING LINE
In the end, most major producers sent representatives to
Doha with the exception of the United States and Canada (unable
to coordinate production because of antitrust laws), China (a
net importer), Iran and Brazil.
It seems unlikely most of the participants would have agreed
to attend unless they believed there was a realistic prospect of
reaching a deal, since a failed summit would be worse than none
at all.
Pre-summit diplomatic contacts must have left most other
countries with the impression Saudi Arabia was open to a deal
that would necessarily exclude or make special provision for
Iran.
In the run up to the summit, however, the Saudi position
appears to have hardened. On the eve of the meeting, Saudi
Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman warned the
kingdom could increase its output immediately to 11.5 million
barrels per day and 12.5 million within 6-9 months.
The prince said the kingdom would increase its capacity to
20 million barrels per day if it chose to invest and reiterated
any production deal would be contingent on Iranian participation
("Saudi prince says he could add a million barrels immediately"
Bloomberg, April 16).
The comments could be interpreted as negotiating rhetoric,
nonetheless such a late intervention was ominous.
Saudi delegates arrived in Doha still apparently committed
to reaching a deal but at the last minute insisted on
substantial changes to the draft ("No agreement on oil freeze at
Doha meeting", Wall Street Journal, April 17).
"In the very early hours of Sunday morning, veteran Saudi
oil minister Ali al-Naimi received a call from Riyadh, and then
informed his delegates that they would need to scrap the draft
agreement for a freeze that didn't include Iran, according to a
person familiar with events," the Wall Street Journal reported.
The same story emerges from other sources. Russia's energy
minister blamed "some OPEC countries" for trying to change the
terms of the agreement at the last minute "trying to get
concessions from countries that are not here" ("Russia
'disappointed' by Qatar oil talks," Russia Today, April 17).
OIL AND DIPLOMACY
Saudi Arabia has never been enthusiastic about coordinated
production restraint, endorsing the principle while stating
tough conditions that would make it all but impossible in
practice.
The kingdom is likely to pay a diplomatic price for
derailing the negotiations at such a late stage, embarrassing
everyone else, but senior policymakers evidently decided no deal
was better than even a weak one.
With so many other producing countries present at Doha and
ready to agree to a production freeze, there was a deal on the
table that met most of the conditions that the Saudis set months
ago.
Saudi Arabia was not being asked to cut production, merely
avoid it increasing for six months until a review in October,
which would have been a fairly empty gesture.
The only condition not met was participation by Iran, a
relatively marginal consideration from an oil market
perspective, but critical from a diplomatic one.
Some analysts see a more straightforward motive for Saudi
Arabia's refusal to sign up: the kingdom is worried oil prices
are rising too soon and too far, throwing a potential lifeline
to U.S. shale drillers and other higher-cost producers.
Rising prices put at risk the market rebalancing Saudi
Arabia and its allies have painfully pursued over the last 18
months ("Saudis won't shed any tears over Doha", Bloomberg,
April 17).
The two explanations (diplomacy and market rebalancing) are
not mutually exclusive. But it seems oil policy has to some
extent become embroiled in the kingdom's broader conflict with
Iran.
"Saudi Arabia's increasingly bitter dispute with Iran is now
being played out in the oil market", according to my colleague
Andy Critchlow ("Proxy war", Reuters, April 18).
The kingdom's oil minister has been sidelined and that oil
policy is now apparently being directed by the royal court and
the deputy crown prince, where it is treated as an aspect of
diplomacy.
Saudi Arabia has taken an increasingly assertive position on
a range of foreign policy issues since the accession of the new
king last year. Economic diplomacy is an increasingly important
part of that effort.
Saudi Arabia has tried to restrict the resumption of Iran's
exports by warning tanker companies that they will be
blacklisted if they carry Iranian oil ("Saudi Arabia acts to
slow Iran's oil exports", Financial Times, April 4).
The decision to derail the Doha discussion is consistent
with an emerging pattern of economic warfare being waged by
Saudi Arabia.
Unlike other oil producers, which are seeking higher prices,
Saudi Arabia appears willing to risk lower prices that will hurt
its own economy in the belief they will hurt Iran more.
(Editing by David Evans)