(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 16 Oil ministers from Saudi Arabia,
Russia, Venezuela and Qatar announced on Tuesday an agreement to
freeze their oil output levels provided other major producers
follow suit.
The deal would freeze Saudi and Russian production at the
record rates reported in January and is unlikely to be accepted
by Iran in its current form since the country escaped from
sanctions only last month.
The agreement is provisional (depending on adherence from
other oil producers) and unambitious (freezing rather than
cutting production), which has led some commentators to dismiss
its importance.
But experience suggests production agreements are normally
reached in stages, often after several earlier attempts have
failed or been only partially fruitful.
Successful agreements often exploit the temporary weakness
of specific producing countries and at least some past
participants have reserved the right to increase output beyond
agreed levels in future.
Successful production agreements are usually of limited
scope and duration, deferring more complicated and intractable
issues about production allocations for later.
In that sense, the production freeze announced in Doha could
be seen as a stepping stone towards a more ambitious and
comprehensive deal in a few months' time.
A GOOD SWEATING
The depth and duration of the price slump have taken all
producers by surprise and are inflicting intense pain on all oil
companies and exporting countries.
OPEC's original strategy of maintaining high production
envisioned a modest and brief drop in prices that would quickly
curb output from U.S. shale formations and other high-cost
producers and then restore the organisation's market share.
The strategy may now be working, with reports of a downturn
in U.S. shale output and a sharp drop in non-OPEC exploration
and production spending.
But the strategy has proved far slower and costlier than any
OPEC member thought when prices started to slide in 2014.
There are still doubts about how quickly the market will
rebalance and whether prices will recover, with most observers
predicting no rebalancing until the second half of 2016, 2017 or
even 2018.
OPEC's strategy has inflicted a "good sweating" on the oil
market but also on members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries itself.
The good sweating has in turn made most OPEC and non-OPEC
producers more flexible and amenable to the idea of a production
agreement, at least in principle.
DECLARING VICTORY
There is a strong incentive to declare the current strategy
a success - and then quietly modify it. Key oil producers have
already travelled some distance along this path.
Saudi Arabia and its close allies the United Arab Emirates
and Kuwait have stressed in recent weeks the strategy is
working, and that they can weather the downturn, but indicated
greater openness to production cuts in future.
Russia has also signalled it might be prepared to join in
any eventual production agreement in some unspecified way.
Venezuela, one of the hardest-hit producers, has been
marshalling support for a modest production-freezing agreement,
culminating in Tuesday's Doha deal.
If most countries have sent mixed and confusing signals
about their willingness to reach a deal, that reflects sound
negotiating strategy as well as the extent of the remaining
disagreements.
Until now, no country wanted to be the first to make a
concrete production-limiting offer for fear of weakening its
negotiating position.
The deal announced in Doha is incomplete in that it relies
on concessions by other countries that were not party to the
agreement, and may not restrict output enough to restore market
balance.
But its significance is that it indicated at least a subset
of the most important oil-exporting countries may be ready to do
a deal.
IRAN: ABSENT PARTY
Iran will probably reject the deal in its current form (as
might Iraq) since it would constrain the country's output at an
unacceptably low sanctions-era level.
From a Saudi perspective, one of the deal's attractions is
that it shifts some of the responsibility for continued
overproduction and price weakness onto archrival Iran.
The focus will now shift to Tehran and away from Riyadh and
Moscow, which is exactly what the Russian and Saudi negotiators
want.
The form of Iran's rejection is what matters. Iran could
reject the deal outright and announce it will maximise its
production unilaterally.
Or Iran could accept "voluntary" limits on its production in
the short term while announcing its intention to increase output
later.
There is nothing to stop Iran agreeing "voluntarily" to
restrict its exports in 2016, or even increasing them but below
some projected baseline, while reserving the right to increase
them further in 2017 or beyond.
Uncertainty about just how much Iran can actually produce
once freed from sanctions is one reason Saudi Arabia and its
allies have wanted to defer any talk of production cuts until
mid-2016.
However, there are plenty of permutations available for
creative diplomacy. Diplomacy is not about resolving
irreconcilable differences but finding a formula that enables
them to be put aside for a while so everyone can share
short-term gains.
In this case, the question is whether OPEC members and
Russia can put aside the bigger question of long-term market
share to secure a short-term boost in oil prices and revenues.
Key to this is whether a deal now or later in the year can
remove some of the current and expected surplus barrels from the
market.
The way to judge Tuesday's deal in Doha is not whether it is
a comprehensive solution to the oversupply problem but whether
it makes an eventual broader deal more likely.
No one knows for certain whether a deal is possible, but the
likelihood appears to have climbed in recent weeks, which is why
oil prices have bounced off recent lows.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)