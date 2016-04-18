LAGOS, April 18 Nigeria called on OPEC members
to find a consensus on a freeze on oil production after talks
among producers collapsed in Qatar on Sunday, the oil ministry
said on Monday.
A deal to freeze oil output by OPEC and non-OPEC producers
fell apart on Sunday after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran to
join in despite calls on Riyadh to save the agreement and help
prop up crude prices.
"We are just going to work on it," Nigeria's oil minister
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said in a statement issued by his
ministry.
"It is a supply and demand issue and we need to consult and
bring everybody into the circle and thank God that a committee
is now in place to try and work towards getting everybody on
board," he said.
Nigeria has been in the forefront of trying to get a
consensus among producers to freeze output as a slump in oil
revenues has hit its public finances and currency.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Evans)