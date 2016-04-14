* Oil freeze could set basis for future supply agreements
* No prospect of supply cut before late 2016-2017 -
delegates
* Iran, Libya supply, and compliance seen as key
uncertainties
* Graphic of global production: tmsnrt.rs/1qJbycF
By Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal
LONDON/DUBAI, April 14 An oil output cut by
global producers, following on from the output freeze
initiative, is quite unlikely and would be months away, OPEC
sources said, suggesting any additional action to boost prices
is remote.
The freeze plan - to be discussed by OPEC and non-members
such as Russia on Sunday in Doha - has helped oil prices to rise
over 60 percent from a 12-year low near $27 a barrel in January,
despite doubts whether it is enough to tackle a supply glut.
While a cut would go further, OPEC delegates say doubts over
compliance with the output freeze and the uncertainties over
Libyan and Iranian supply means that any discussion of a cut
would be unlikely before late 2016 or next year.
"It is difficult to talk about a cut," said a delegate from
a major OPEC producer, adding any such discussions would be
months away if they occurred at all.
"Maybe when the Iranians arrive at their previous production
level of 3.6 million barrels a day or 3.7 million bpd, and then
OPEC will talk about a cut. Not before that."
A second delegate from another major producer in the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries gave a similar
timeframe, dismissing the prospect that OPEC could trim supply
at its next scheduled meeting in June.
"There will be no cut in June. Maybe later in the year or
next year. It depends on the market rebalancing."
Libya, pumping a fraction of its potential due to fighting
in the country, has said it does not plan to attend Sunday's
meeting.
Iran, pumping about 3.30 million bpd, has refused to join
the output freeze as it wants to recover market share following
the lifting of Western sanctions in January.
Russian oil minister Alexander Novak told a closed-door
briefing this week that the oil output freeze will be
loosely-framed with few detailed commitments, two people present
at the briefing told Reuters.
BARELY AGREE
Oil officials are not seriously talking about any steps
beyond the output freeze, according to another OPEC source.
"Talk of a cut is far behind the scenes now. They can
barely agree on the freeze," he said.
Nonetheless, the common wish of all sides to avoid a renewed
drop in prices puts pressure on all sides to get the freeze deal
agreed, OPEC sources said.
Countries are discussing a number of reference points at
which to freeze output - January levels, February levels or an
average - and have floated the idea of setting up a committee to
monitor compliance.
"The Saudis don't want the deal to fail because of the
political pressure on them to act," an OPEC watcher who asked
not to be named said. "And in general, no one wants to see
prices sinking to $30 and below again."
A production freeze, at least in theory, will set down a
baseline which could form a starting point for any future supply
agreements - potentially making such agreements easier.
But delegates say it is still early days. OPEC ditched
individual output quotas in late 2011 when it set an overall
output target for all members. The overall target was also
scrapped by OPEC last December.
"If OPEC and non-OPEC agree on something and implement it,
surely it could help oil market stability," said a third OPEC
delegate. "However, this is a big if."
(Editing by Peter Graff)