UPDATE 10-Oil near one-month high after U.S. missile strike in Syria
* Syria missile strike bears no impact on oil market fundamentals
DOHA, April 17 OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Sunday failed to reach a deal to freeze oil output, three oil industry sources told Reuters.
Sources said OPEC producers had told non-OPEC members they needed first to reach a deal within OPEC, possibly at a June meeting. After that, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will be able to invite other producers to join. (Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Syria missile strike bears no impact on oil market fundamentals
LONDON, April 7 Surprisingly weak U.S. jobs data soured sentiment for risky assets on Friday and oil prices retreated from the one-month highs hit earlier in the day as risk of escalating U.S. military action in Syria ebbed.
RIYADH/CAIRO, April 7 U.S. strikes on Syria in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack marked a sharp escalation in the country's civil war but were not viewed in the Arab world as a gamechanger in a six-year conflict that has divided the region.