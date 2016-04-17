DOHA, April 17 OPEC and non-OPEC producers on Sunday failed to reach a deal to freeze oil output, three oil industry sources told Reuters.

Sources said OPEC producers had told non-OPEC members they needed first to reach a deal within OPEC, possibly at a June meeting. After that, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will be able to invite other producers to join. (Reporting by Reuters OPEC team; writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)