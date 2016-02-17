Feb 17 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday there is no link between Syria and oil production in Russia's dialogue with Saudi Arabia.

"They are two different matters," Peskov told reporters.

"It is natural they have a dialogue about their own interests, both sides are naturally interested in such a dialogue. These are things that are not interdependent and not interlinked."

He also said Russia is interested in continued dialogue with other oil producing nations to exchange views on the situation on the global oil market. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Maria Tsvetkova, editing by Christian Lowe)