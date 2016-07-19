(Adds investment estimates and crude reserves for blocks)
By David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, July 19 Mexico's oil regulator on
Tuesday approved contracts and auction terms for 15 shallow
water areas in the southern Gulf of Mexico, to be bid out early
next year as part of a series of tenders following a sweeping
energy overhaul.
The first phase of the so-called Round Two tender will
feature 30-year production sharing contracts, the regulator
known as CNH said. Winners will be announced on March 22, 2017.
The auction hopes to draw investment of about $750 million
per block, or about $11.25 billion in total over the life of the
contracts, said CNH president Juan Carlos Zepeda.
Ranging from 375 square miles (972 sq km) to 180 square
miles (466 sq km) in size and containing mostly light oil, the
blocks lie along the coast of Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche
states, location of most local production. They include nearly
650 million barrels of crude oil equivalent in proven reserves.
Hoping to reverse slumping oil output, Mexico ended the
decades-long monopoly of national oil company Pemex in
2013, paving the way for private producers to operate on their
own. But a sharp fall in crude prices has made that harder.
To pre-qualify for the auction, firms or consortia must be
able to document technical capability from at least three
exploration and production projects between 2011-2015, or total
investments of at least $1 billion on such developments.
Eligible bidders must also have experience either as an
operator or financial partner in either shallow or deep waters.
To bid alone or in consortium, the companies participating
must meet minimum capital requirements of $1 billion. Or, the
bidders can document assets worth at least $10 billion.
Contracts will be awarded based on which bidders offer the
largest government take, using a formula that includes the share
of pre-tax profits companies offer the state plus an additional
investment commitment.
Local content procurement requirements range from 15 percent
to 35 percent of goods and services over the contract lifespan.
The 2017 auction will follow three auctions that began last
year covering both shallow water and onshore blocks. The first
highly-anticipated deep water auction is scheduled to take place
in December.
The three Round One auctions have met with mixed success,
with several shallow water fields receiving no bids, while all
onshore blocks offered late last year attracted winning bids.
($1 = 18.5716 Mexican pesos)
