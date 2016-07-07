By Adriana Barrera
| MEXICO CITY, July 6
MEXICO CITY, July 6 Delegates of Mexico, the
United States and Cuba met on Wednesday to discuss the limits of
the Western Polygon, an area in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico
that has oil and gas deposits but no clear boundaries, two
sources close to the discussion said.
Talks about who owns what in the "Doughnut Hole" were
spurred after Cuba and the United States announced they would
restore diplomatic ties in late 2014.
International law gives countries the right to any resources
found in the sea within 200 miles of their territory. But when
areas overlap, as they do in the case of this resource-rich
Doughnut Hole, countries have to come up with an agreement.
The sources said talks would be of a technical character and
would continue over several days this week.
"The conversations are looking for agreement to demarcate
the borders and see what will happen with this area," one source
said.
Mexico already has an agreement with the United States, but
not with Cuba.
After a landmark energy reform put in place in 2014, Mexico
is looking to attract more private investment to exploit
possible deep-water oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico.
(Writing by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Leslie Adler)