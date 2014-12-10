(Adds quote from Ramirez in paragraph 7)
By Valerie Volcovici and Mitra Taj
LIMA, Peru Dec 10 Saudi Oil Minister Ali
al-Naimi on Wednesday shrugged off suggestions that the world's
biggest crude exporter might cut production to reverse the
deepest price slump in years, saying the kingdom's output had
remained steady through last month.
Naimi's comments on the sidelines of an annual U.N. climate
change conference in Lima, Peru, stuck to the message he laid
out at OPEC's meeting two weeks ago: The market would be left to
balance itself without the kingdom's intervention. That stance
was seen as a shift from longstanding Saudi policy to act as a
swing supplier.
Oil prices have dropped $13 a barrel since that November
meeting. Yet asked on Wednesday whether he thought it would be
necessary to reduce oil production prior to OPEC's next
scheduled meeting in June, Naimi responded: "Why should we cut
production? Why?"
At the same event, Venezuela's foreign minister and top OPEC
emissary Rafael Ramirez provided his country's answer to Naimi's
question: OPEC must act, he told Reuters, because "that is our
job. We want stability in the market and predictability."
Ramirez said Venezuela would evaluate whether to back a call
for an emergency OPEC meeting after seeing how oil prices
perform in the first quarter.
He said it would be up to Nigeria, the current head of the
cartel, to summon members to an extraordinary gathering to
respond to the price collapse.
"It's worrisome not just for Venezuela, but for all
countries in OPEC," he said.
Last month, Gulf producers overruled Venezuela's push for an
OPEC production cut.
The comments highlight growing division within the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Core Gulf
producers have the cash reserves to ride out a spell of lower
prices, while more vulnerable economies like Venezuela's are
already strained by sub-$100 crude.
Naimi said the Kingdom produced 9.6 million to 9.7 million
barrels per day (bpd) of crude in November, a figure consistent
with October estimates.
"That is not going to change unless other customers come and
say they want more oil," he said.
His comments came after U.S. data showed a sharp rise in
weekly U.S. oil inventories, and OPEC cut its forecast for
demand for its crude in 2015 to 280,000 bpd below its previous
expectation.
Oil prices slid 5 percent to their lowest since 2009.
MARKET FORCES AND CAPITALIST NATIONS
Saudi Arabia's decision to let market forces prevail has
triggered a free-fall in oil markets. Traders have been
wondering how low prices must fall before the kingdom finally
intervenes, and looking for signs of a slowdown in output from
U.S. shale fields that are feeding a global surplus.
For Venezuela, one OPEC member considered most vulnerable to
a prolonged slide in prices, the situation is growing dire. On
Wednesday the price of its crude export basket fell to a more
than five-year low of $61.92.
"The drop in oil price is not good for anyone," Ramirez said
in an interview, reiterating that Caracas sees $100 as a 'fair
price'.
"The oil price has cycles that allow producing countries to
build our production capability," he added.
"Whoever is euphoric and applauding oil prices now is going
to have to face the consequences later when there has not been
enough capacity built to satisfy international demand."
Naimi struck a different note.
"You come from capitalist nations. You know what the market
does," he told reporters. "For any commodity, what does it do?
It goes up and down, up and down."
Repeating an often-used line, when asked if he was worried
about oil prices, he said "have you ever seen me worried?"
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Mitra Taj in Lima; editing
by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Jonathan Leff, David Gregorio and
Cynthia Osterman)