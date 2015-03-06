LONDON, March 6 Shell has no timeline
to restart the Seibou 2 wellhead in Nigeria that it closed in
January after it leaked 550 barrels of crude oil, a spokeswoman
said on Friday.
The company said it closed the well, which is operated by
Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), roughly
15 hours after the leak was detected.
The spill impacted 300,000 square metres of water surface,
an area roughly the size of 42 football pitches, in Bayelsa
State.
Shell said it had deployed booms to prevent further spread
of the spill.
"A follow-up joint investigation visit is being planned to
lift the line from underwater and determine the cause of the
leak," Shell said in a statement.
The Seibou field produced 1.3 million barrels of crude oil,
an average of around 3,500 barrels per day, in 2013, according
to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, as well as 29
million cubic metres of gas.
(Reporting By Libby George, editing by David Evans)