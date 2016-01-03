OSLO Jan 3 Production at the Eldfisk and Embla
oilfields in the North Sea has resumed, operator ConocoPhillips
said on Sunday, following a shutdown on New Year's Eve
on concerns that the installations could be hit by a drifting
barge.
The vessel had been drifting towards BP's Valhall
platform and ConocoPhillips's Eldfisk and Embla, which lie in
the middle of the North Sea between Norway and Britain,
prompting staff evacuations.
ConocoPhillips' Embla and Eldfisk fields are part of the
Ekofisk crude oil stream, one of four North Sea crudes
underpinning the global Brent oil benchmark.
The Ekofisk stream was scheduled to load about 258,000
barrels per day (bpd) in January, and the loading programme for
February is expected to be issued on Monday.
"We followed our procedures and started normalisation after
the barge passed Eldfisk Complex Dec. 31, and production was
resumed according to these procedures," a ConocoPhillips
spokesman said in an email.
He did not say when output resumed or at what rates were the
fields producing when they shut.
BP said on Thursday, after the barge had drifted passed
Valhall, that it had started normalising operations and that it
usually took 24 hours to restart output after a complete
shutdown.
Valhall, which is operated by BP and co-owned by Hess
, was producing at a rate of about 50,000 barrels per day
before it shut, BP has said.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by William Hardy)