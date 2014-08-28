(Adds comment from operator BP)
By David Sheppard
LONDON Aug 28 The supertanker jetty at the
North Sea's Hound Point crude oil terminal is shut for
maintenance and will not reopen until Sept. 15, operator BP Plc
said on Thursday, making sending excess cargoes to Asia
more difficult for traders.
The Hound Point jetty has two berths, but only Jetty 1 is
large enough for the Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) that
traders normally use to send cargoes to Asia.
"Hound Point 1 berth will be closed to carry out
maintenance. The berth won't be available for loading from 26th
August 2014 until the work is complete, which we estimate as
15th Sept 2014," BP said in a statement.
"Hound Point 2 berth is fully available for normal
operations. Only vessels suitable for Hound Point 2 jetty will
be accepted during this period."
A glut of crude in the Atlantic Basin has depressed price
differentials in the North Sea close to multi-year lows, leading
to expectations more cargoes would sail east.
But without the economies of scale of using VLCCs the
arbitrage trade is less workable, potentially pressuring Forties
and other North Sea crudes that underpin Brent oil futures
.
