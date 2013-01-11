STAVANGER, Norway Jan 11 Oil production in
Norway, the world's eighth biggest exporter, is expected to fall
this year before recovering towards the end of the decade, the
Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Friday.
Oil output is expected to fall to 538 million barrels in
2013 from last year's 561 million and will rise to 572 million
in 2017, the NPD predicted.
Gas sales, are expected to fall to 106.5 billion cubic
metres in 2013 and 111.2 billion in 2017 from last year's record
114.8 billion.
The NPD, a conservative forecaster, also lifted the basis
estimate on the giant Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea,
predicting it holds 1.9 billion barrels, up from a previous 1.8
billion barrel estimate.
Sverdrup's operators Statoil and Lundin Petroleum
earlier estimated the field's size between 1.7 billion
and 3.3 billion barrels, and plan to refine that estimate by the
end of this year.