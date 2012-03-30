By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON, March 30
White House officials have
had "constructive discussions" with South Korea on reducing
their imports of Iranian oil, a senior Obama administration
official said on Friday.
President Barack Obama decided on Friday there is enough oil
in global markets to move forward with sanctions on countries
that do not reduce imports of Iran's oil.
South Korea, the fourth largest buyer of Iranian crude, is
one of 12 countries, including China and India, that could face
U.S. sanctions unless they reduce the shipments.
