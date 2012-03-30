WASHINGTON, March 30 White House officials have had "constructive discussions" with South Korea on reducing their imports of Iranian oil, a senior Obama administration official said on Friday.

President Barack Obama decided on Friday there is enough oil in global markets to move forward with sanctions on countries that do not reduce imports of Iran's oil.

South Korea, the fourth largest buyer of Iranian crude, is one of 12 countries, including China and India, that could face U.S. sanctions unless they reduce the shipments. (Reporting By Roberta Rampton, Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)