* ONGC to buy 10-15 pct share of Petrobras, Shell to acquire
remainder
* First use of pre-emptive right by India to halt sale to
Chinese firm
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Sept 13 Royal Dutch Shell
and India's ONGC plan to exercise their pre-emption
rights to buy a 35 percent stake in a Brazilian oil block that
Brazil's Petrobras had planned to sell to China's Sinochem
Group, two sources said.
Petrobras is shedding non-core assets to help
finance a $237-billion, five-year investment plan. Last month it
agreed to sell its stake in block BC-10, known as Parque das
Conchas, in Brazil's Campos Basin, for $1.54 billion to Sinochem
Group.
Existing participants in such projects often have a first
right of refusal when fellow participants offer stakes for sale.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) currently has a 15 percent
stake in the block, which would in theory entitle it to an extra
8 percent taken from the 35 percent stake being sold by
Petrobras. Shell is the operator with 50 percent share.
"ONGC will be buying between 10-15 percent share in the
block, higher than its entitlement for 8 percent, while Shell
will buy between 20-25 percent stake from Petrobras," said one
of the sources, who both have knowledge of the development.
The second source said the decision to give a higher share
to ONGC had been agreed with Shell.
No immediate comment was available on Friday from ONGC
Videsh, the overseas investment arm of ONGC, while Shell
declined to comment.
This will be the first case of an Indian explorer exercising
pre-emption rights to block the sale of an oilfield stake to a
Chinese firm.
A Chinese company this month secured a purchase that ONGC
had been eyeing.
Kazakhstan used its pre-emptive rights to prevent the sale
of U.S. oil major ConocoPhillips' 8.4 percent stake in
the giant Kashagan oilfield to the Indian company. Kazakhstan
then sold the stake to China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC).
The BC-10 block off Brazil lies in ultra-deep water of 2,000
metres and has been producing since 2009, since when output has
totalled more than 70 million barrels of oil equivalent, Shell
said in July.
A second-phase development is expected to start by the end
of this year, with a peak production of 35,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day, according to Shell's website.