ALGIERS, Sept 25 All options are possible for
OPEC concerning an output cut or freeze with producers agreed on
the need to stabilize the market, Algerian Energy Minister
Noureddine Bouterfa said on Sunday.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries will meet on the sidelines of the International Energy
Forum in Algeria from Sept. 26-28, where they will discuss a
possible output-limiting deal.
"We will not come out of the meeting empty-handed," Bouterfa
told reporters in Algiers.
Bouterfa repeated his remarks that the informal gathering in
Algiers could become a formal OPEC meeting. The group is
scheduled to hold its next formal meeting at the end of
November.
Before the Algiers meeting, Saudi Arabia and Iran have
already sent conciliatory signals that they want to work
together, along with Russia which is involved in talks although
not a member of OPEC.
Last week Bouterfa suggested one million barrels per day
should be removed from global supply.
OPEC last reduced supply in 2008 when the global economic
crisis crippled demand.
But an attempt at an output freeze deal between OPEC and
Russia collapsed earlier this year after the Saudis said Iran
needed to contribute as production recovered following the end
to Western sanctions in January.
