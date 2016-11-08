(Adds fresh comments from OPEC secretary-general)
By Rania El Gamal
ABU DHABI Nov 8 Failure to implement a deal
agreed in Algiers in September to cut oil output would bring
negative consequences to an already fragile oil industry, the
secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) said on Tuesday.
"I remain confident that the message has sunk (in), that the
consequences are clear and the experience of the past two years
has been noted," Mohammed Barkindo said at the Abu Dhabi
International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC).
"Failing to implement the Algiers accord in full and timely
fashion will bring negative consequences on the already fragile
state of the industry," he added.
Oil prices have more than halved in the past two
years, pushed down by a glut in global supplies and hitting the
budgets of major producers.
Since announcing their intention to cut production to a
range of 32.5 to 33 million barrels per day following the
Algiers meeting, discord among the world's largest exporters has
grown.
Libya, Nigeria, Iraq and Iran have clamoured to be exempt
from any reduction as they recover market share lost to civil
unrest and, in the case of Tehran, international sanctions.
But Barkindo said Iran had assured him that it would stick
to the agreement.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran played a very key role in the
consensus that produced the Algiers accord," Barkindo later told
Reuters.
"I have got it from the highest powers in Tehran personally
that Iran is committed to implementing the decision they jointly
took with other member countries in Algiers, and I am satisfied
with that," he said.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by William Maclean and
Dale Hudson; Editing by Mark Potter)