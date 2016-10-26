* OPEC plans to cut output after Nov. 30 meeting
SINGAPORE, Oct 26 As OPEC ministers prepare to
meet in Vienna next month to thrash out a keenly anticipated but
still uncertain cut to crude output, oil traders are jostling
for position in futures and options markets in a bid to
capitalise on any deal.
While any cut agreed by Organisation of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) at its Nov. 30 meeting could take
effect as soon as Dec. 1, traders say the biggest price impact
will be in contracts for delivery in early 2017, especially the
February contract, rather than in the spot market.
"The reason why you're not going to see any impact on Q4
2016 prices is because by November when this decision is made
you are going to be trading January or February barrels," said
Virendra Chauhan, crude oil analyst at trading consultancy
Energy Aspects in Singapore.
Even January data will be less affected as it expires on the
day of the meeting, leaving February as the first contract that
covers the meeting itself.
Market data shows a steady inflow of new positions into the
February contract lately, with the number of positions - known
as open interest - in February futures up 48 percent since OPEC
flagged the prospect of an output cut on Sept. 28.
The options market has also recorded a jump in activity tied
to February.
Positions tied to February puts (options to sell) and calls
(options to buy) have both risen, but the number of puts at the
top five most popular February 'strike prices' increased by
roughly twice the amount as the number at the top five call
options.
This suggests broadly defensive manoeuvres by participants
such as producers who likely locked in price floors for some of
their future production.
Open interest in March futures, which also cover the period
when any potential supply adjustments will be felt, has risen by
12.7 percent since Sept. 28. February and March futures prices
are both up by roughly 5.5 percent since then.
2008 WAS DIFFERENT
The last time OPEC cut output to prop up the market was in
2008, during the unfolding global financial crisis.
The impact of that cut, which took effect on Nov. 1, 2008,
was only seen in OPEC's January 2009 production of 28.69 million
bpd, down from 30.22 million bpd in two months earlier.
Oil prices fell sharply from around the low $60s a barrel
level in late October, then stabilised around $45 a barrel in
January before recovering over the course of the year.
But the overall situation back then was vastly different.
OPEC cut by more than is planned today, slashing output by 1.5
million barrels per day (bpd), but acted in response to a slump
in demand.
The key concern now is supply. The U.S. shale revolution has
turned the United States into a top-3 producer, and soaring OPEC
and post-Soviet era production in Russia has led to an enduring
global production overhang.
Most analysts say that global production will remain high
even if OPEC does cut, so they do not expect big price jumps
following a deal.
Bernstein Energy this month cut its Brent crude oil price
forecast for 2017 to $60 per barrel, down from $70 per barrel
previously.
"Record supply from OPEC year-to-date, weaker global GDP
estimates, and still elevated inventories cause us to lower and
flatten our oil price outlook," the firm said.
That view is also reflected in the forward curve for Brent
futures of today versus that of 2008.
Back then, the Brent forward price curve just ahead of the
anticipated OPEC cut showed a steep contango structure, where
prices for delivery six months on were over $10 per barrel more
expensive than those for immediate delivery.
The current contango is less than $5 for the same time span,
suggesting market participants see a much more muted impact.
