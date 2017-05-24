* OPEC-led cuts initially agreed for six months to June
* Producers now considering nine-month extension to March
* Cuts aim to reduce inventories to five-year average
* Limited data, other variables hinder forecasting
By Ahmad Ghaddar
VIENNA, May 24 How long will it take for oil
inventories to drop to normal levels? That's the question OPEC
and oil markets are grappling with before Thursday’s meeting of
producer countries in Vienna.
At just over 3 billion barrels, stockpiles in consumer
nations are about 300 million barrels above their five-year
average, little changed from levels in December when the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies
agreed to cut output by about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd).
The cuts were initially agreed to run during the first half
of 2017. OPEC and other producers, including Russia, are now
expected to agree to extend the deal on Thursday, possibly for
nine more months until March.
OPEC expects inventories to return to the five-year average
of 2.7 billion barrels by the end of 2017. Other experts see a
longer overhang, with one institution seeing it lasting into
2019.
OPEC has repeatedly said eliminating excess stockpiles was
one of its main goals but inventories remain stubbornly high.
OPEC states have cut output at the wellhead, but kept exports to
consumer countries high by draining their own stockpiles.
The Paris-based International Energy Agency and most other
experts say global oil demand is outstripping production, so at
some point stocks held in consumer states will start to drop.
But making forecasts is fraught with uncertainty because it
depends on assumptions about supply and demand, the rate of
exports from storage from producer nations and guesswork about
storage in nations such as China, which does not disclose data.
The IEA releases monthly data for inventories held by the
OECD group of industrialised nations, saying stockpiles of
crude, oil products and other liquids at the end of March stood
at 3.025 billion barrels.
But IEA inventory analyst Olivier Lejeune said this only
covered 50 to 60 percent of the global picture, including
inventories in Western Europe, North America, Japan, South
Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
It does not track stockpiles in China and India, the world's
No. 2 and No. 3 oil consumers.
The United States, an OECD member whose Energy Department
releases weekly U.S. inventory data, is the
world's biggest crude consumer.
BULLS VS BEARS
Jeffrey Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman
Sachs, is among the most bullish on the rebalancing timetable.
"Do I want to be long oil? The answer is absolutely yes,
because you're going into a deficit market," Currie said this
month, adding the global supply deficit could be 2 million bpd
by July. He did not say when inventories would return to normal.
Asset management firm AB Bernstein said in a May 16 report
that OPEC cuts would "lead to accelerated inventory drawdowns in
the second half of 2017, but the return to normalized
inventories will ... drag into 2018."
Assuming a 1 million bpd deficit based on EIA supply and
demand data, it would take 11 months to eliminate the glut, it
said. "The agreement by OPEC to extend cuts into 2018 is
critical," the AB Bernstein report said.
Financial firm Natixis sees rebalancing extending into 2019.
"Based on our current levels of withdrawals, expected at 280,000
bpd, that means at least two and half years, unless withdrawals
increase rapidly," chief energy analyst Abhishek Deshpande said.
OPEC sees the market rebalancing by the end of 2017. "With
the current rate of compliance we arrive at the five-year
average by year-end, not 2018," an OPEC source told Reuters.
Algerian Energy Minister Noureddine Boutarfa echoed that
timeline. He also told Reuters that extending cuts to March 2018
aimed to take into account traditionally weak demand at the
start of each year.
IEA inventory data have offered little clear guidance. OECD
inventories in March of 3.025 billion barrels were 32.9 million
barrels lower month-on-month but were a rise of 24.1 million
barrels over the quarter after a big build in January.
The first quarter rise is partly seasonal, as demand falls
in the period when European and U.S. refineries usually conduct
maintenance. Stockpiles also grew after record OPEC export
volumes to the OECD in the fourth quarter of 2016, the IEA said.
Exports from Saudi Arabia, OPEC's biggest producer, were
some 600,000 bpd higher in the fourth quarter 2016 compared with
the average for January and February, according to official data
data the kingdom submitted to the Joint Organizations Data
Initiative (JODI) www.jodidata.org/.
OPEC's cuts came into effect on Jan. 1.
The IEA has said it did not expect the inventory glut to be
eliminated by the end of 2017, basing its assumption on OPEC
output staying at April's levels of 31.8 million bpd with an
implied drawdown of more than 700,000 bpd for the second half of
the year.
OPEC and other producers must now decide how much longer
they need to extend cuts to rebalance the market. OPEC ministers
suggest consensus is building around the nine-month extension.
But Vienna-based JBC said nine months would not be enough.
"In our current base case, we see 2018 as being strongly
oversupplied, to the tune of close to 1.5 million bpd in the
broader oil complex on average for the year," it said this week.
Only with an extension for the whole of 2018 and 100 percent
compliance with cuts "can we envisage a market which is more or
less balanced," the JBC analysts wrote.
The table lists differing views on the timetable for
returning OECD inventories to the five-year average of 2.7
billion barrels:
Organisation Total OECD Comments
stocks by
end of 2017
(in million
barrels)
Commerzbank Glut could Scenario 1: OECD inventories
be would decline by 27 mln bbls
eliminated in Q2 if OPEC production
in case of cuts maintained and fully
extension implemented until end June.
Scenario 2: OECD inventories
would decline by 324 mln
bbls by year-end if OPEC
production cuts will be
maintained and fully
implemented until end 2017
Scenario 3: OECD inventories
would decline by 108 mln
bbls by year-end if OPEC
production cuts not extended
and OPEC production rises
back to the pre-cut level in
H2 2017.
Santander Market Lower than current - but
remains still full relative to
oversupplied 5-year (and longer term)
historic levels
Raymond 2,846 More bullish on demand than
James IEA. "IEA has typically
been overly conservative in
its initial quarterly demand
forecasts by 400,000 bpd on
average due to either
incomplete or ambiguous data
received on the country
level.
Commodity 2,924 Assumes OPEC/non-OPEC
Research rollover and production of
Group around 32.1 mln bpd. Assumes
non-OPEC compliance at 0.45
mln bpd cutback in 2H.
Assumes global GDP growth of
around 2.95 to 3.15 percent.
US production growth of
around 65,000 b/d monthly
from May to December.
Nomisma 2,750
JBC Market Only a cut throughout 2018,
remains with 100 percent compliance
oversupplied can market be "more or less
balanced"
Natixis Market It would take market 2-1/2
remains years to work through glut
oversupplied
BNP Paribas Unlikely Stock draws at 600,000 bpd
glut is this year
eliminated
by year end
Bank of If deal is extended for
America 6-months: global imbalance
Merrill turns into 830,000 bpd
Lynch deficit in H2 2017
AB Bernstein Market 11 months required to
remains eliminate glut
oversupplied
PVM Market OECD stocks could normalise
remains in Q2 or Q3 2018 in case
oversupplied cuts are extended for coming
three quarters
Facts Global Market The OPEC deal will have to
Energy remains be sustained right through
oversupplied 2018 for OECD inventories to
normalise
(Editing by Edmund Blair)