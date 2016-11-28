BEIRUT Nov 28 Iran's oil minister said members
of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
could agree a plan to limit oil production at their meeting in
Vienna this week if they put aside political rivalries and focus
on economic factors.
"If we look at the OPEC meeting from an economic point of
view we can reach an agreement soon to freeze oil output to 32.5
to 33 million barrels per day as decided in Algeria," Bijan
Namdar Zanganeh said on Monday in an interview with state
television.
"But if political will plays a role in this, it will be
difficult to make a decision ... I hope oil is not used in the
Wednesday meeting as a political tool," he added.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin)