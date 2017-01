ISTANBUL Oct 9 The oil ministers of Iran and Iraq will not attend informal talks between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in Turkey this week, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

OPEC sources and the Russian energy minister said on Thursday that ministers from the two countries would be among representatives of OPEC states at the meeting in Istanbul, which is hosting the World Energy Congress. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by John Stonestreet)