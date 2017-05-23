UPDATE 1-Oil prices climb off 10-mth lows as U.S. stockpiles drop
* Crude has dropped about 20 pct since peaking in late-Feb (Adds comment, graphics)
ASTANA May 23 Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday he will attend the meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers in Vienna this week where major crude exporters aim to agree on extending a global output cut.
Kazakhstan supports extending the cut but will need to renegotiate its own production ceiling under the new pact as it expects output at its giant Kashagan field to grow, Bozumbayev said earlier this month. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Susan Fenton)
TOKYO, June 22 Oil prices rose on Thursday for the first time in three days after U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell, but investors are looking for more signs that output cuts by OPEC and some other producers are ending a three-year glut.
HOUSTON, June 21 Crude oil's bear market is highlighting the haves and have nots among U.S. shale producers, with the stronger promising to keep pumping even as prospects dim for some of their financially strapped peers.