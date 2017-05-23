ASTANA May 23 Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said on Tuesday he will attend the meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers in Vienna this week where major crude exporters aim to agree on extending a global output cut.

Kazakhstan supports extending the cut but will need to renegotiate its own production ceiling under the new pact as it expects output at its giant Kashagan field to grow, Bozumbayev said earlier this month. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Susan Fenton)