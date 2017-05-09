(Repeats May 8 column. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst.
By John Kemp
LONDON May 8 Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has
indicated OPEC will extend its current production cuts for at
least another six months to the end of 2017 and maybe further.
“Based on consultations that I’ve had with participating
members, I am confident the agreement will be extended into the
second half of the year and possibly beyond,” Khalid al-Falih
said on Monday.
“I believe the worst is now behind us with multiple leading
indicators showing that supply-demand balances are in deficit
and the market is moving towards rebalancing,” Falih told an
audience in Kuala Lumpur.
“We should expect healthier markets going forward,” he said
(“Saudi energy minister says may extend oil output cuts beyond
2017,” Reuters, May 8).
From the beginning, oil producers envisaged the agreement on
production cuts might need to be extended to rebalance the oil
market fully.
OPEC’s original agreement on revised production levels was
reached on Nov. 30 last year and always subject to review in the
normal way at the organisation’s next scheduled ministerial
conference on May 25.
OPEC’s subsequent agreement with non-OPEC producers made
this explicit by stating output would be cut from Jan. 1 for six
months with the option to extend the curbs for a further six
months.
Earlier this year, Saudi officials cast doubt on whether an
extension would be necessary given high levels of compliance
with the agreement.
Falih told reporters in January an extension would probably
not be needed ("Saudi energy minister: unlikely to extend
producers' agreement," Reuters, Jan. 16).
"My expectations (are) that the rebalancing that started
slowly in 2016 will have its full impact by the first half," he
said.
"Based on my judgement today it's unlikely that we will need
to continue (the agreement) - demand will pick up in the summer
and we want to make sure the market is supplied well. We don't
want to create a shortage or squeeze."
But as global crude stocks remain high and prices come under
renewed pressure, Riyadh seems to have concluded an extension is
inevitable to drain excess inventories and restore confidence.
Saudi and other officials from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries have been dropping increasingly
strong hints in recent weeks that an extension was likely, even
while they tried to keep their options open.
However, with hedge funds turning bearish and oil prices
giving up most of their post-agreement gains last week, the need
for a clearer signal has become urgent.
With hedge funds embarking on a fresh cycle of short selling
in oil, OPEC ministers seem to have concluded it was no longer
practical to wait another two weeks until their formal meeting
on May 25.
Most oil traders had already concluded that OPEC had no
option but to extend the production cuts so the clearer language
from Falih and other ministers is unlikely to shift
expectations.
What was new was Falih’s willingness to contemplate
extending the agreement even further, beyond 2017.
Some analysts have concluded even a six-month extension
would not be enough to bring stock levels down to their long-run
average.
In their view, production cuts would need to be extended
into the middle of 2018, a concern Falih acknowledged
implicitly.
Whether Falih’s comments are bullish or bearish for oil
prices is mostly a matter of perspective: is the barrel half
full or half empty?
From a bearish perspective, Falih admitted what many oil
analysts have been saying: market rebalancing is taking longer
than expected at the start of the year.
From a bullish perspective, Falih confirmed Saudi Arabia and
other oil producers are prepared to do "whatever it takes" to
bring global crude inventories back to the five-year average.
If OPEC decides to roll over its current agreement for a
further six months without substantial changes when ministers
meet on May 25, the decision may not boost prices much, though
it could stop them weakening further.
In the past, oil prices have risen significantly in the
aftermath of an announcement by OPEC that it is cutting
production, according to researchers, who examined all OPEC
announcements between 1983 and 2008.
But rollovers generally had little impact on prices or even
a slightly negative effect (“The behaviour of crude oil spot and
futures prices around OPEC and SPR announcements,” Demirer and
Kutan, 2010).
“If OPEC announces a production cut, the surprise leads to
an upward adjustment in prices ... However, if they maintain the
status quo, the market takes this as a failure to agree on a
production cut and therefore adjusts prices downward.”
