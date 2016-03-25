March 25 - Qatar has invited all OPEC members and major producers from outside the exporting group to attend talks on April 17 on a deal to freeze output at January levels to support the global oil market, Qatar's energy ministry said on Tuesday. "The need has become an urgent matter to bring back balance to the market and recovery to the global economy," the ministry said in the invitation letter. The ministry had said in a statement last week that around 15 OPEC and non-OPEC producers, accounting for about 73 percent of global oil output, are supporting the initiative. Here is a table of oil producing countries that could be present at the April meeting (production in millions of barrels per day) COUNTRY Production as Production as Status of Jan-16 of Feb-16 *Algeria 1.05 1.05 Possibly yes *Angola 1.82 1.83 Possibly yes *Ecuador 0.56 0.56 Possibly yes *Indonesia 0.71 0.72 Possibly yes *Iran 2.85 2.95 Unclear *Iraq 4.45 4.20 Yes *Kuwait 2.45 2.50 Yes *Libya 0.37 0.36 No *Nigeria 1.80 1.70 Yes *Qatar 0.64 0.66 Yes *Saudi Arabia 9.95 9.90 Yes *United Arab Emirates 2.70 2.65 Yes *Venezuela 2.30 2.30 Yes +Russia 11.26 11.26 Yes +Mexico 2.61 2.60 Unclear +Kazakhstan 1.74 1.73 Unclear +Azerbaijan 0.80 0.80 Unclear +Oman 1.03 1.03 Unclear +Norway 2.05 2.05 Unclear * indicates only crude oil production data + indicates crude oil and liquid fuels supply - includes production of crude oil (including lease condensates), natural gas plant liquids, other liquids, and refinery processing gains, alcohol (source EIA) (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Rania El Gamal and John Stonestreet)