(Adds Angola) April 10 - Qatar has invited all OPEC members and other major producers from outside the exporting group to attend a meeting on April 17 for talks on a deal to freeze output at January levels to support the global oil market, its energy ministry said. "The need has become an urgent matter to bring back balance to the market and recovery to the global economy," the ministry said in the invitation letter. So far 15 oil-producing countries have officially confirmed that they will attend the meeting in Doha. The following table shows which oil-producing countries are expected to be present at the April meeting (production in millions of barrels per day) COUNTRY Production as Production as Status of Jan 16 of Feb 16 *Algeria 1.05 1.05 Yes *Angola 1.82 1.83 Yes *Ecuador 0.56 0.56 Yes *Indonesia 0.71 0.72 Yes *Iran 2.85 2.95 Yes *Iraq 4.45 4.20 Yes *Kuwait 2.45 2.50 Yes *Libya 0.37 0.36 No *Nigeria 1.80 1.70 Yes *Qatar 0.64 0.66 Yes *Saudi Arabia 9.95 9.90 Yes *United Arab Emirates 2.70 2.65 Yes *Venezuela 2.30 2.30 Yes +Russia 11.26 11.26 Yes +Mexico 2.61 2.60 Yes** +Kazakhstan 1.74 1.73 Unclear +Azerbaijan 0.80 0.80 Unclear +Oman 1.03 1.03 Yes +Bahrain 0.50 0.50 Yes +Norway 2.05 2.05 Unclear * indicates only crude oil production data + indicates crude oil and liquid fuels supply - includes production of crude oil (including lease condensates), natural gas plant liquids, other liquids, and refinery processing gains, alcohol ** Mexico said it was participating as an "observer" to share information. (source: EIA) (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru and Rania El Gamal in Dubai; Editing by David Goodman)