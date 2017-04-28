(Recasts with energy minister's comments)
VATUTINKI, Russia, April 28 Russia's oil
production cuts have reached almost 300,000 barrels per day,
Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, in line with its
pledge to curtail output as part of a global pact.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along
with Russia and other leading non-OPEC producers, pledged to cut
output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of
2017 to shrink bloated inventories and support prices.
Novak said that on average, Russian oil production declined
by 254,000 bpd from April 1-26 compared with the reference level
of October.
"There will be a cut by 300,000 by the end of the month," he
said.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, who has been on tour
to the energy-rich ex-Soviet countries of Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan, said on Friday that Russia’s contribution to the
output pact in April was good.
Falih met his Azeri counterpart Natig Aliyev on Thursday and
both agreed to support continuing the agreement that was signed
in December, the Saudi Energy Ministry said on its Twitter
account.
Novak declined to comment on Friday on whether Russia would
support any decision to extend the pact into the second half of
the year.
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by
Kevin O'Flynn and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Susan Thomas)