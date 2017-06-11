BRIEF-Valhi Inc says court issued order enjoining sale of co's unit Waste Control Specialists
* Valhi Inc- U.S. District Court for District of Delaware issued order enjoining sale of Waste Control Specialists wholly owned subsidiary of Valhi, Inc
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
Falih, speaking to reporters in the Kazakh capital of Astana, also said Saudi Arabia planned to grow exports to the United States in the long-term.
"The U.S. market will always be key (to us), in the long term we will continue and grow exports to the Unites States, today the United States is well supplied," Falih told a briefing. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.
CHICAGO, June 21 U.S. futures regulators fined a Memphis trading firm and three associates $5 million on Wednesday for using a manipulative tactic in CME Group Inc's cattle futures, a market grappling with extreme volatility.