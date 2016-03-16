March 16 OPEC and non-OPEC producers will hold a
meeting in the Qatari capital on April 17, the Qatari energy
minister, who is also the current OPEC president, said on
Wednesday.
"This comes as a follow-up to the meeting that was held last
month in Doha between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Russia and Venezuela
at which they proposed an accord to freeze oil output at January
2016 levels and called on other producers to do so," the
minister, Mohammed Bin Saleh Al-Sada, said in a statement.
The statement said that to date, around 15 OPEC and non-OPEC
producers, accounting for about 73 percent of global oil output,
are supporting this initiative.
