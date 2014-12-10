(New throughout, adds further comment, details))
LIMA Dec 10 Venezuela's foreign minister Rafael
Ramirez said the country is considering backing a call for an
emergency OPEC meeting depending upon how oil prices perform in
the first quarter of 2015.
OPEC should not leave the price up to the market but should
take action, Ramirez said, "That's what we must do, that is our
job."
Ramirez said it was up to Nigeria, the current head of the
oil cartel, to summon an extraordinary meeting.
"Venezuela is going to evaluate it," Ramirez said. "It's a
possibility."
Venezuela believes the oil price should be at $100 a barrel.
It has had bilateral meetings with every OPEC country on what to
do about prices which have slid below $65 a barrel, said
Ramirez, who previously served as Venezuela's oil minister.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that
the financially strapped country's petroleum export basket
dropped to roughly $58 per barrel this week from $61.92 at the
end of last week.
