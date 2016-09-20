(Adds details, quotes)
CARACAS, Sept 20 A deal between OPEC and
non-OPEC producer countries would push up oil prices by $10 to
$15 per barrel, Venezuela's Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino said
on Tuesday, as the South American country pushes for an
agreement to stabilize markets.
OPEC and non-member producers including Russia are
discussing a deal by at least freezing output, although key
details such as the timing and baseline for any deal have yet to
emerge.
A possible deal may last for one year, the secretary-general
of OPEC said on Tuesday, longer than other officials have
indicated.
"These are decisive days," said Venezuela's Del Pino, a
price hawk that has been pushing for a deal as its state-led
economy reels under lower oil prices.
"We think that if this deal is reached we could increase oil
prices by between $10 and $15 dollars per barrel," added Del
Pino, who is also the president of state oil company PDVSA, in
an interview with Venezuela's Union Radio.
Russia and members of the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries hold an informal meeting in Algiers on Sept.
28.
"If we reach an agreement immediately we would call an
extraordinary OPEC meeting, which could take place there because
we would all be present," added Del Pino.
Several producers have called for an output freeze to rein
in a supply glut that triggered a price collapse in the last two
years, hitting their income. Previous talks on an output freeze
collapsed in April.
