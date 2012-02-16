* Geopolitical risk send traders back to April calls

* Puts see far less activity

* Dec 2012 $150 calls see open interest increase

NEW YORK Feb 16 Call buying came back into vogue on Thursday, and all this week, as crude oil traders sought upside protection amid heightened geopolitical risks from Europe and the Middle East, traders said.

The crude futures market traded higher on worries about potential supply disruptions out of Iran and the haggling over sovereign debt issues in Greece.

As crude prices moved consistently above the $100 mark earlier in the week and held above that level, call buying became much more popular as traders noted that risk seemed to be rising in the marketplace.

"$100 was like a wall...we kept bouncing off it and nobody was that interested in calls. Now that we've scaled the wall, everybody wants calls again," said GA Global Markets options broker Anthony Rosado.

April crude options became the front month on Thursday following Wednesday's March expiration, and open interest and volumes on out-of-the-money calls showed growth throughout the day.

Concentrations of April call open interest were seen at $120 (25,604), $140 (16,669), and $130 (12,243). Large volumes were seen traded at these levels and also at the $110 call strike (1,967 lots) and the $105 call strike (1,293 lots).

While puts were traded too, their open interest accumulations were not nearly as impressive as the call side of the ledger, nor were their volumes, traders said.

Looking further forward, the December 2012 $150 call saw no action on Thursday, although open interest at 38,150 posted its first weekly gain since the second week of January.

The trade price for this strike rose to $1.28 from a recent low of $1.13 on Feb. 7, but was still well below the Q1 2012 peak of $1.61 on Jan. 6.

Implied volatility, as measured by the Chicago Board Options Exchange's Oil Volatility Index, settled lower on the day, marking the first lower settlement in nine day dating back to Feb. 6.

The index opened at 34.85 percent and initially rose to its high of the day at 35.88 percent in reaction to a slew of positive economic data in the U.S., before the oil markets smoother, less eratic moves, took it down to its low for the day at 33.86 percent.

The index settled near its low at 33.99 percent. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by David Gregorio)