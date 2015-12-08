(Updates with comment, prices)

By Catherine Ngai and Amanda Cooper

NEW YORK/LONDON Dec 8 Oil derivative traders are preparing for crude prices to fall further in the coming months, but few expect Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario of a drop to $20 a barrel to happen any time soon.

The options market indicates investors are braced for U.S. crude prices to drop to around $35 in the first half of 2016, but most do not expect a steeper plunge in that period.

U.S. crude futures fell below $37 a barrel for the first time since early 2009 on Tuesday after OPEC's most recent policy meeting resulted in acrimony and no decision to cut output.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs, an influential voice in oil trading, has said prices could drop as low as $20 a barrel at some point, hit by a growing global crude glut and sluggish demand.

Crude oil futures have not traded around that level for any length of time since the late 1990s and the options market suggests few believe prices will return there next year.

Investors have snapped up more protection against a drop to, or below $35 a barrel in the first half of next year, than for any other price level, holdings of U.S. crude options contracts show.

Holdings of options to either sell or buy U.S. crude futures at $35 throughout the first half of next year are around 91,000 lots, or 91 million barrels of oil - which is almost equal to one day of total global oil demand. That compares with just 16,000 lots at $20.

"Oil is still bearish," said Tamas Varga, an analyst at broker PVM Oil Associates, noting that the first and second quarters of the year were the weakest in terms of demand.

"Logically speaking any price recovery, if there is any, will be more likely in the second half of the year."

VOLATILITY

With a flurry of buying of options contracts on Monday, as traders sought protection from falling oil prices after the OPEC meeting, front-month volatility spiked.

But there was little change in volatility for March contracts - which suggests the recent price drop had been orderly and expected, according to dealers and traders.

John Saucer, vice president of research and analysis at Mobius Risk Group in Houston, said if investors had feared a "wipeout" in prices, there would have been more buying of options in March or June or December contracts.

"But they're not panicked," he said.

The CBOE crude oil volatility index, a gauge of options premiums based on moves in the U.S. oil exchange traded fund, spiked as much as 10.2 percent on Monday when U.S. crude fell as much as 6.2 percent.

But implied volatility for March has been relatively flat in the last few days.

Generally, when implied volatility moves due to a price swing, there is more movement in the front versus the back of the curve. However, dealers say that it is unusual for volatility not to move as early as March.

This could be could be down to a combination of falling U.S. oil output and stronger product demand next year, traders said. (Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, David Holmes and Pravin Char)