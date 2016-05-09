May 9 Unplanned oil supply outages have risen this month to the highest in at least five years because of wildfires in Canada and further losses in Nigeria and Libya. Following is a table of supply outages in May 2016, based on information from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and Reuters estimates. The loss amounts to an estimated 3.35 million barrels per day - which would be the highest according to EIA data going back to 2011. Country Supply loss in barrels per day Libya 1,400,000 Nigeria 300,000 Iraq 150,000 Kuwait 250,000 Saudi Arabia 250,000 Canada 1,000,000 Total 3,350,000 (London energy desk; Editing by Susan Fenton)